Bharti Airtel Re-Farms Existing Mid-band Spectrum After 5G Demand

Bharti Airtel Ltd. has reallocated its existent mid-band spectrum to accommodate the aggressive growth in 5G traffic, it announced on Monday.

As data demand grows, Airtel is re-farming its existing spectrum at a faster pace to provide its customers with a brilliant 5G experience, it said.

Airtel's pilot on the standalone and non-standalone switch conducted in Rewari, Chennai and Bhubaneswar showed encouraging results, it said.

"With more customers moving to the 5G network, Airtel is re-farming its mid-band spectrum to expand 5G services on its 1800, 2100, 2300 MHz bands across the country," it said in a statement.

This capability on the 5G network will enable Airtel to introduce new innovative applications, services and solutions through open APIs, differentiated connectivity and service-based architecture, it said.

The company said it was also ready to launch standalone technology after having re-farmed it's existing spectrum for 4G services.

"This will mean that the Airtel network will be the first network in India to run on both standalone and non-standalone modes, allowing us to deliver the best experience in the market," Bharti Airtel's Chief Technology Officer Randeep Sekhon said.

(With inputs from PTI).