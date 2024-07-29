NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsBharti Airtel Re-Farms Existing Mid-band Spectrum After 5G Demand
ADVERTISEMENT

Bharti Airtel Re-Farms Existing Mid-band Spectrum After 5G Demand

Airtel's pilot on the standalone and non-standalone switch conducted in Rewari, Chennai and Bhubaneswar showed encouraging results, it said.

29 Jul 2024, 04:51 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s store in Mumbai. (Photo: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
A Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s store in Mumbai. (Photo: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit)

Bharti Airtel Ltd. has reallocated its existent mid-band spectrum to accommodate the aggressive growth in 5G traffic, it announced on Monday.

As data demand grows, Airtel is re-farming its existing spectrum at a faster pace to provide its customers with a brilliant 5G experience, it said.

Airtel's pilot on the standalone and non-standalone switch conducted in Rewari, Chennai and Bhubaneswar showed encouraging results, it said.

"With more customers moving to the 5G network, Airtel is re-farming its mid-band spectrum to expand 5G services on its 1800, 2100, 2300 MHz bands across the country," it said in a statement.

This capability on the 5G network will enable Airtel to introduce new innovative applications, services and solutions through open APIs, differentiated connectivity and service-based architecture, it said.

The company said it was also ready to launch standalone technology after having re-farmed it's existing spectrum for 4G services.

"This will mean that the Airtel network will be the first network in India to run on both standalone and non-standalone modes, allowing us to deliver the best experience in the market," Bharti Airtel's Chief Technology Officer Randeep Sekhon said.

(With inputs from PTI).

ALSO READ

Airtel Africa Posts Profit In Q1 Amid Finance Cost Reductions

Opinion
Airtel Africa Posts Profit In Q1 Amid Finance Cost Reductions
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT