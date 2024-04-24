Bharti Airtel Looking To Acquire At Least 3% Stake In Indus Towers

Bharti Airtel Ltd. is looking to raise its stake in Indus Towers Ltd. by at least 3% in the bid to become a majority shareholder in the company.

"The company has no desire to raise its stake beyond what is required for financial consolidation of Indus in the company, which shall be done as and when appropriate with compliance of applicable disclosure requirements," it said in an exchange filing.

Bharti Airtel currently holds 47.95% stake in Indus Towers.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea Plc. may be looking to pare stake in the tower company, according to people familiar with the matter.

Vodafone holds 17.98% stake in the tower giant valued at Rs 17,431.55 crore based on last closing price.

(This is a developing story.)