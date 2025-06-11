Bharti Airtel Blocks 1.80 Lakh Malicious Links, Safeguards Users With Fraud Detection

In a statement, Bharti Airtel said, "Automatically enabled for all Airtel mobile and broadband customers, the advanced system scans and filters links across SMS, WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, E-mail and other browsers. It leverages real-time threat intelligence to examine over 1 billion URLs daily and blocks access to harmful sites in under 100 milliseconds."

Commenting on the development, Bharti Airtel CEO Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Tarun Virmani said, "We are proud to introduce the Fraud Detection Solution, now live in Tamil Nadu, to safeguard our customers against emerging threats. At a time when digital threats are becoming more advanced and widespread, the need for a strong and dependable secure mobile network is more essential."

"We believe that our solution will provide a thorough defense to customers in Tamil Nadu against cyber frauds, enabling them to confidently navigate the digital environment," he added.