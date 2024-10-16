BharatPe Group Cuts Consolidated Loss By 50% To Rs 474 Crore In FY24

"FY24 was a milestone year for us as BharatPe turned EBITDA positive in October 2024. Also, we considerably slashed our cash burn in FY24 and are on track to build a sustainable and profitable business. Over the last year, we have been able to partner with renowned financial institutions to extend credit access to merchants, which is a great validation for our business," BharatPe CEO Nalin Negi said.

Going forward, he said the firm will focus on scaling its lending vertical, launching new offerings across POS, soundbox, and scaling its consumer vertical.