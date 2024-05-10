Russian Crude To Be A Significant Part Of Mix, Says Bharat Petroleum

Bharat Petroleum Corp., during its fiscal 2024 earnings call, said they would prefer Russian crude grades going forward. In fiscal 2024, 39% of the oil refiner and marketer's crude imports came from Russia, compared to the 25–30% mix in the previous fiscal.

Notably, Bharat Petroleum's gross refining margin during the fiscal was the highest among its peers. This may be due to this crude sourcing strategy.