BPCL Eyes New Refinery, Petrochemical Complex In Andhra Pradesh

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is exploring the possibility of setting up a greenfield oil refinery and petrochemical complex near Ramayapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh, as part of its strategy to expand capacity in response to growing energy demand across India.

The state-owned energy major is currently assessing the feasibility of the project, which would mark a significant addition to its refining infrastructure in the country.

India, the world's third-largest oil-importing and consuming nation, is projected to add 1 million barrels per day of incremental oil demand by 2030 - the highest in the world, said Sanjay Khanna, chairman and managing director of BPCL, at the company's annual shareholder meeting on Monday.