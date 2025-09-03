BHEL Bags Rs 2,600-Crore Equipment-Supply Order For Thermal Power Project

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has bagged an order worth Rs 2,600 crore from MB Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd for supply of equipment for a thermal power project.

The order involves the supply of boiler, turbine, generator for a 1x800 MW power project, which is based on supercritical technology, at Anuppur, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The boiler and turbine generator are to be manufactured at BHEL's Tiruchirappalli and Haridwar plants respectively. The completion schedule for the supply of the components is 58 months, it added.