Bharat Electronics Wins Orders Worth Total Rs 1,034 Crore

Bharat Electronics Ltd. said on Wednesday it has received orders worth an aggregate of Rs 1,034 crore.

The company got an order worth Rs 695 crore from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. for the supply of spares related to the missile systems.

BEL has also bagged additional orders worth Rs 339.3 crore regarding combat management systems, composite communication systems, mobile autonomous stabilisation systems, and other spares, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The defence company has so far in the current fiscal received cumulative orders worth Rs 27,647 crore.

Shares of BEL closed 0.56% lower at Rs 185.70 apiece, compared to a 2.23% decline in the benchmark BSE Sensex.