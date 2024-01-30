Bharat Electronics Wins Rs 847 Crore Order From Finance Ministry

Bharat Electronics Ltd. has secured orders worth Rs 847 crore from the Finance Ministry.

It includes a Rs 665.84-crore order from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs. The order involves the supply, installation and maintenance of information technology and networking infrastructure, along with centralised management and monitoring, according to its exchange filing issued on Tuesday.

Bharat Electronics will provide maintenance support for five years, which is inclusive of the implementation period, the filing said.

The company has also won another order worth Rs 182 crore for miscellaneous spares and services, it said.

This is one of the biggest civilian projects acquired by BEL on a competitive basis during FY24, the filing said.

On Jan. 17, the company won an order worth Rs 695 crore from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. for the supply of spares related to missile systems.

It also bagged additional orders worth Rs 339.3 crore for combat management systems, composite communication systems, mobile autonomous stabilisation systems, and other spares.

Shares of Bharat Electronics closed 1.62% lower at Rs 187.95 apiece, as compared with a 1.13% decline in the benchmark BSE Sensex.