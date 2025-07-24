Bharat Electronics Secures Rs 563-Crore Orders So Far In July

Bharat Electronics Ltd. has received fresh orders worth Rs 563 crore so far in July, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The new orders span a wide range of defence and strategic systems, further strengthening BEL’s position as a key supplier to India’s defence forces.

Notable contracts include systems for National Maritime Domain Awareness, Inertial Navigation Systems for artillery, communication equipment, active antenna array units, Satcom interception systems, seekers, target acquisition systems, jammers, and various spares and support services.

These orders are in addition to the Rs 585 crore worth of contracts that the Navratna defence public sector undertaking announced on June 20. These include supply of electronic voting machines, jammers, shelters, control centre, spares and services.