Bharat Electronics' Order Book Swells By Rs 776 Crore — Check Details

Bharat Electronics Ltd. on Friday announced it has received additional orders worth Rs 776 crore since the last disclosure on Nov. 14.

Major orders received include indigenous Counter Unmanned Aerial System (SAKSHAM), software defined radios, anti drone systems, communication equipment, medical electronics, gun control systems, weapon control systems, security software, avionics, masts, components, upgrades, spares, services etc, according to a stock exchange filing.

The company won multiple orders worth Rs 1,663 crore in November for systems including fire control system, thermal imager, ground support equipment, upgrades, spares, services, defence network upgrade, radio communication network, radars, communication equipment, drones, combat management system, gun sighting system, upgrades, spares, services, etc.

BEL, Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, had an order book of Rs 74,453 crore as of the September quarter. The company typically does not disclose the actual details of the orders for defence confidentiality.

BEL registered a growth of 26% in revenue from operations in the second quarter at Rs 5,764 crore. Profit after tax jumped 18% to Rs 1,286 crore.