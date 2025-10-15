Bharat Electronics Gets Andhra Pradesh Govt Nod For Rs 2,500-Crore Defence Manufacturing Complex: Reports

The Andhra Pradesh government has approved Bharat Electronics Ltd.'s proposal to establish an integrated defence manufacturing complex in Gorantla, according to media reports.

The manufacturing facility will be located in the Sri Sathya Sai district, with a total investment of Rs 2,500 crore, according to a report by Informist, citing a source in the industrial department.

The state government has issued formal orders clearing the project and has also extended incentives linked to project milestones, according to the report. The approval marks a significant step towards expanding India’s domestic defence manufacturing capabilities in line with the central government’s ‘Make in India’ and self-reliant India initiatives.

According to the BEL’s proposal quoted by Informist, the company plans to develop the Defence Systems Integrated Complex in two phases. The first phase will need an investment of Rs 1,400 crore in the first phase and Rs 1,100 crore in the second.

The Andhra Pradesh government has allotted 914 acres of land for the facility, which is expected to cater to multiple segments of the defence and aerospace sector, the report added.

In accordance with the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Policy 2024–29, the state will provide a capital subsidy of up to 45% on the project’s capital expenditure. The subsidy will be released over a 15-year period, contingent on the company achieving specific investment and operational milestones.

Bharat Electronics aims to complete both phases of the project by March 2029, the report added. The upcoming complex is expected to boost high-technology manufacturing, create skilled employment, and enhance the region’s industrial ecosystem around advanced defence production.

Bharat Electronics has bagged orders worth Rs 644 crore between July 30 and Sept. 1. The major orders that it received during this period included data centres, ship fire control system, tank navigation system, communication equipment, seekers, jammers, simulators, electronic voting machines, upgrades, spares