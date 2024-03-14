Bharat Electronics Bags Rs 847 Crore Contract From L&T For Defence Products

Bharat Electronics Ltd. bagged a contract worth Rs 847.7 crore from Larsen & Toubro Ltd. for the supply of 14 communication and electronic warfare sensors and systems.

These systems, manufactured domestically by the company, will be installed on three cadet training ships for the Indian Navy, the Navaratna company said in an exchange filing on Thursday. "This collaboration between BEL and L&T exemplifies the strong partnership between the two companies and underscores the broader cooperation within the Indian industry."

The execution of this contract will involve the participation of numerous micro, small and medium enterprises and represents a significant stride towards achieving the vision of self-reliant India, the company said.

Since its last disclosure on Feb.13, the defence public sector undertaking has secured orders worth Rs 1,092.6 crore. In the current financial year, BEL has now accumulated orders totaling Rs 32,716.3 crore.

Shares of BEL closed 3.05% higher at Rs 195.80 apiece on the BSE, compared with a 0.46% advance in the benchmark Sensex.