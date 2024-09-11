Bharat Electronics Bags Rs 1,155-Crore Order From Cochin Shipyard, Others

Bharat Electronics Ltd. secured an order worth Rs 850 crore from Cochin Shipyard Ltd. for the supply of an indigenous multi function radar.

The fully indigenous radar in X Band has been designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation and is capable of detecting, acquiring and tracking airborne targets to provide protection to naval ships, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Additionally, BEL has also secured orders valued at Rs 305 crore, which includes a navigational complex system for ships, thermal imagers, communication equipment, fire control system, gun control system and more. The vendors of this order have not been mentioned in the filing.

BEL has accumulated orders totaling Rs 7,075 crore as of Sept. 11, 2024.