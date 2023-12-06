Bharat Electronics Bags Multiple Orders Worth Rs 3,915 Crore
Bharat Electronics Ltd. has bagged orders worth Rs 3,915 crore for the supply of various defence equipment.
The company received an order of Rs 580 crore from the Indian Army for artificial magnetic conductors of radars, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
It has also received additional orders worth Rs 3,335 crore. It includes AMC for airborne early warning and control system, uncooled thermal imaging sights, software-defined radios, short-wave Infrared payload, AMC for integrated air command and control system and passive night vision binoculars, BEL said.
All the equipment manufactured by the company are part of the self-reliant India programme, it said.
BEL has received orders worth Rs 18,298 crore so far in the current financial year. The Navratna company had also bagged orders worth Rs 3,000 crore in September, for the supply of various defence equipment. It includes orders worth Rs 2,118.6 crore from Cochin Shipyard Ltd.
In August, the Defence Acquisition Council granted acceptance for the procurement and installation of an electronic warfare suite on Mi-17 V5 helicopters from BEL.
Shares of BEL closed 2.73% higher at Rs 156.15 apiece on the NSE as compared with a 0.4% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.