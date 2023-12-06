Bharat Electronics Bags Multiple Orders Worth Rs 3,915 Crore

Bharat Electronics Ltd. has bagged orders worth Rs 3,915 crore for the supply of various defence equipment.

The company received an order of Rs 580 crore from the Indian Army for artificial magnetic conductors of radars, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

It has also received additional orders worth Rs 3,335 crore. It includes AMC for airborne early warning and control system, uncooled thermal imaging sights, software-defined radios, short-wave Infrared payload, AMC for integrated air command and control system and passive night vision binoculars, BEL said.