Beyonce Hits Billionaire Status: Forbes Crowns Fifth Musician On Elite List — Check Her Net Worth

Beyonce has joined the ranks of the world’s billionaires, with Forbes declaring the global superstar’s net worth has crossed the $1 billion mark, according to the BBC.

The American singer becomes the fifth musician to achieve a 10-figure fortune, joining an elite group that includes Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Bruce Springsteen and her husband, Jay-Z. Forbes estimates Jay-Z’s net worth at $2.5 billion, the BBC reported.

Earlier this month, Forbes had placed Beyonce’s net worth at around $800 million and predicted she would become a billionaire following another year of strong touring and commercial success. That projection has now been completed due to her recent tours, film ventures and brand partnerships.

A major contributor was Beyonce’s 2023 Renaissance World Tour, which grossed nearly $600 million, which cemented her status as one of the most commercially powerful artists in pop music alongside Taylor Swift.

Beyonce also produced and distributed a concert film of the Renaissance tour through a direct deal with AMC Theatres. The film earned about $44 million globally, with Beyonce reportedly taking nearly half of the proceeds, according to Forbes figures.

Her 2024 album Cowboy Carter, which focused and recontextualised the Black roots of country music, was met with widespread critical acclaim. The album won Grammy Award for album of the year, marking the first time Beyonce secured the top prize despite four previous nominations.

Forbes estimates that the subsequent Cowboy Carter tour generated more than $400 million in ticket sales, along with an additional $50 million in merchandise revenue. The tour featured guest appearances from Jay-Z, two of the couple’s three children and former Destiny’s Child bandmates.

The tour broke ticket records at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the Stade de France in Paris, though some dates experienced slower sales, prompting promoters to cut prices. Still, it included the highest top-priced ticket of any UK tour in 2025 at 950 pounds, with the cheapest tickets starting at 71 pounds.

Additional earnings came from a high-profile halftime show during Netflix’s first Christmas Day NFL game, estimated at $50 million, as well as about $10 million from Levi’s advertising campaigns, Forbes said.