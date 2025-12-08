Premium Spirits Surge In India: This Small Cap Is Taking Cues From Radico Khaitan's Re-Rating

The company is strategically reducing its reliance on the low-margin mass-premium segment and shifting focus to the higher-margin P&A portfolio. This shift coincides with a shift in the industry as P&A, with 10% of volume, contributes 42% of profits. As a result, mass-premium volumes are expected to remain subdued, while P&A volumes are expected to scale steadily. This structural shift is already visible.

P&A's contribution to total volumes has risen from 25% in FY18 to 40% in FY25. ABD now targets raising this to 50% by FY28, supported by a broader premium range. Growth in P&A will be driven by new launches, scaling premium brands, entering the luxury segment, and capacity diversification. In the revenue mix, both P&A and mass premium already contribute 47%.

Scaling Premium Brands

Within premium brands, ABD aims to grow its flagship premium brands– ICONiQ White (the world's fastest-growing millionaire spirits brand for two consecutive years) and Sterling Reserve (B7 and B10). ICONiQ White surpassed 5.7 million cases in FY25 and is already one of India's top five whisky brands. Sterling Reserve is also growing rapidly across India.

Entering the Super-Premium and Luxury Segments

To deepen its presence in the luxury spirits market, ABD has launched the ABD Maestro platform in partnership with actor Ranveer Singh (who holds a 20% stake). This vertical houses super-premium offerings such as Zoya Gin and the Arthaus Collective, as well as partnerships with Russian Standard Vodka and acquisitions like Woodburns Contemporary Indian Whisky.

ABD Maestro is expanding strategically into the airport duty-free retail segment (e.g., Bengaluru and Delhi) for its premium brands (Arthaus, Woodburns, Zoya, Pumori, Russian Standard). This will position its luxury brands among high-value consumers. Zoya Gin is the first luxury brand to be exported, with its UAE debut targeted for FY26.

The company also plans to begin exports to Canada and the European Union (EU), for which it has received approval. The expansion-heavy, ABD Maestro vertical, although still loss-making, aims to become EBITDA-positive by FY28. EBITDA stands for Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation.

Beyond whiskey, ABD continues to expand its portfolio across categories such as brandy (Kyron, Golden Mist), rum, vodka, and gin to capture broader premiumisation trends. To accelerate growth, the company plans to focus on key domestic markets and the defence channel.