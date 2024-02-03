Nine Luxury Valentine’s Day Gifts, From Unique Jewelry To Rare Whiskey

Whisky connoisseurs will love this special collection from Macallan and fashion designer Stella McCartney and her sister Mary. Macallan’s team created two whisky expressions in the limited-edition Harmony Collection: Amber Meadow and Green Meadow. Both were inspired by the McCartney sisters’ time in Scotland and the country’s rolling meadows. Then the sisters designed an 11-piece glassware collection that includes two tumblers, a water jug and an ice bucket; ice stamps; a ceramic flask, coasters and bowls; and picnic essentials, including a lambswool blanket, tray and napkin weights. The packaging features a photograph of the Macallan Estate taken by Mary, and the Collection includes a pair of framed prints. Amber Meadow, $210, The Collection, $11,500.