Bessent Says China Made ‘Aggressive Asks’ As TikTok Deal Lingers

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent claimed Chinese negotiators had made aggressive demands during high-stakes trade talks in Madrid, where haggling over TikTok and export controls was ratcheting up tensions.

“I think on the TikTok deal itself, we are very close or we’ve resolved the issue,” Bessent told reporters Monday, as he arrived with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in the Spanish capital for a second day of negotiations. Signaling friction in those conversations, however, he added the Chinese side had made “aggressive asks,” without elaborating.

Greer added that discussions with the Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier He Lifeng had touched on trade, although they hadn’t “found a path forward on that.”

Minutes after Bessent spoke, the Chinese government announced Nvidia Corp. had violated Beijing’s anti-monopoly laws. The timing of that statement appeared calibrated to thrust US controls that block Beijing from buying cutting-edge semiconductors into the limelight.

Both sides came to Madrid to finalize the technical details of a TikTok deal but demands from the Chinese on trade and other national security issues threaten to derail talks, according to a US official familiar with the matter. China wants to tie trade demands to a TikTok deal, but the US wants to keep both topics separate, the person added.

TikTok could “go dark” in the US if its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, fails to sell its American operations to an approved buyer before a deadline this week, or if Beijing refuses to approve such a sale. On the matter of TikTok, Trump told reporters Sunday his administration was prepared to “let it die.”