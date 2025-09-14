Besides JV Route, NTPC Looking To Set Up Nuclear Projects On Standalone Basis: CMD Gurdeep Singh

Sharing an update over nuclear plans, the CMD, in a company document, has said "we are collaborating with various nuclear technology providers and State governments to set-up projects on our own."

In September last year, the government gave its approval to the Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Ltd, a joint venture of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd – NPCIL (51%) and NTPC (49%) to build, own and operate nuclear power plants in India in accordance with provisions of the Atomic Energy Act.