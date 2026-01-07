Berkshire Hathaway Hikes Salary Of New CEO Greg Abel — Here's How Much Warren Buffett's Successor Earns

Business NewsBusinessBerkshire Hathaway Hikes Salary Of New CEO Greg Abel — Here's How Much Warren Buffett's Successor Earns
The salary hike for Greg Abel took effect on the same day he became CEO. Before taking over as CEO, Abel served as vice chairman overseeing Berkshire’s non-insurance businesses.

Berkshire’s edge has been amplified by its largest equity holdings. Apple, first bought in 2016, has generated an estimated 27% annualised total return over the past decade. (Photo: Notebook LM)
Greg Abel, the newly appointed chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway, who replaced the legendary investor Warren Buffet last week, has received a significant pay increase.

Abel, who assumed the role of Berkshire Hathaway CEO on Jan. 1, will now earn an annual cash salary of $25 million, according to a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The salary hike for Greg Abel took effect on the same day he became CEO. Before taking over as CEO, Abel served as vice chairman overseeing Berkshire’s non-insurance businesses.

In his previous role, Abel used to earn a salary of $21 million in 2024, along with $17,250 classified as other compensation, according to a 2025 regulatory filing.

Buffett has repeatedly voiced strong confidence in Abel’s leadership. Speaking to CNBC International in May, Buffett told that he would prefer Abel to manage his money over “any of the top investment advisers or any of the top CEOs in the United States.”

“It is a huge endorsement, but it’s an endorsement we’ve made,” Buffett said at the time.

Buffett, who led the conglomerate for decades before handing over day-to-day control, earned an annual salary of $100,000 in 2024, plus $305,111 in other compensation, the filing showed.

