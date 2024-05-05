From AI To India: Highlights Of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Shareholder Address

Buffett spoke on a variety of issues, including the India opportunity, stock market outlook, US dollar, AI, Apple stake cuts, global investments and more.

When a shareholder asked if Berkshire is looking for opportunities in the Indian equity market, Buffett said that he was sure that there are loads of opportunities but, "the question is whether Berkshire has an advantage or insights into those business."

“There may be an explored or attended-to opportunity in that area,” but added, “I’m not the one to do it”, reported Bloomberg.