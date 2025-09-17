BlackBuck To Leave Bellandur Office; Co-Founder Rajesh Yabaji Says 'Very Hard To Continue' — Here's Why

Business NewsBusinessBlackBuck To Leave Bellandur Office; Co-Founder Rajesh Yabaji Says 'Very Hard To Continue' — Here's Why
Yabaji shared that his company is on its way out of its Bellandur office, off Outer Ring Road, after nine years of operations.

17 Sep 2025, 07:46 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Digital trucking company BlackBuck is all set to leave Bengaluru's Bellandur office due to 'potholes'—yes you read that right. Representative photo of Bengaluru traffic. (Image: Unsplash)</p></div>
Digital trucking company BlackBuck is all set to leave Bengaluru's Bellandur office due to 'potholes'—yes, you read that right. The IT company's co-founder, Rajesh Yabaji, shared the news on his X handle, saying it's 'very hard to continue'.

"ORR (Bellandur) has been our 'office + home' for the last 9 years. But it's now very, very hard to continue here. We have decided to move out," he wrote on X.

The co-founder gave background for the decision, as the average commute for his colleagues shot up to over 1.5 hours one way.

"Roads are full of potholes & dust, coupled with the lowest intent to get them rectified. Didn’t see any of this changing in the next 5 years," he noted.

Bengaluru's infrastructure, including pothole issues, remains a persistent challenge for the city. Bellandur was one of Bengaluru's first localities to see rapid growth in office and residential spaces, becoming home to global IT giants. However, it is notorious for broken roads, clogged drains, and crumbling infrastructure. Despite generating the highest revenue for the city's civic body, the locality continues to suffer from poor infrastructure.

On Sept. 14, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D. K. Shivakumar had said the city is set for a major push in road development with Rs 1,100 crore allocated for repair and construction.

"We are committed to ensuring every constituency benefits from these funds and to building smooth, pothole-free roads across the city," he had said.

