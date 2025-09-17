BlackBuck To Leave Bellandur Office; Co-Founder Rajesh Yabaji Says 'Very Hard To Continue' — Here's Why

Digital trucking company BlackBuck is all set to leave Bengaluru's Bellandur office due to 'potholes'—yes, you read that right. The IT company's co-founder, Rajesh Yabaji, shared the news on his X handle, saying it's 'very hard to continue'.

Yabaji shared that his company is on its way out of its Bellandur office, off Outer Ring Road, after nine years of operations.

"ORR (Bellandur) has been our 'office + home' for the last 9 years. But it's now very, very hard to continue here. We have decided to move out," he wrote on X.