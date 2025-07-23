BEML Wins Rs 294-Crore Order For Vehicle Supply

On Monday, the board of BEML approved a plan to split its shares. It will split an existing fully paid-up equity share of face value of Rs 10 into two paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each.

On July 18, the public sector undertaking bagged an order for Rs 185.7 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of bulldozers.

Shares of BEML closed 1.36% lower at Rs 4,285.7 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.63% rise in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has fallen 7.23% in the last 12 months but risen 5.33% on a year-to-date basis.

Out of the four analysts tracking the company, three have a 'buy' rating on the stock and one recommends 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential upside of 2%.