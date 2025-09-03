BEML To Roll Out 20 Train Sets For Bengaluru Metro In FY26, Says CMD Shantanu Roy

State-run engineering and manufacturing company BEML (formerly Bharat Earth Movers Ltd.) will roll out 20 train sets for the Bengaluru Metro in FY26, according to its Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Shantanu Roy.

“In September, we are planning to roll out the first train, which is very much as per plan. And this year, we are supposed to roll out 20 train sets. We are on track as far as the Bengaluru Metro is concerned,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

The company is targeting order inflows of around 50-60% of the current orderbook in FY26. “This year order inflow has been pretty good, around Rs 3,000 crore,” Roy said.

“In the current financial year, we are looking at an order inflow which will be at least 50% to 60% of the current order book, out of which 50% should come from rail metro, 25% each from defence and mining and construction. The coming two quarters, we expect some more good orders from defence, rail and metro,” the top executive noted.