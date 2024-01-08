BEML Secures Rs 330-Crore Order From Defence Ministry

BEML Ltd. has bagged an order worth Rs 330 crore to supply Mechanical Minefield Marking Equipment Mark-II from the Ministry of Defence.

On Jan. 4 as well, the public sector company had won a Rs 329-crore order from the ministry for supply of 56 Mechanical Minefield Marking Equipment Mark-II.

The orders will be manufactured with equipment that is sourced from indigenous manufacturers. This will give a "boost to indigenous manufacturing and the participation of the private sector in defence production", it had said in an exchange filing.

Shares of BEML closed 2.65% higher at Rs 3,172.35 apiece, as compared with a 0.93% fall in the benchmark BSE Sensex.