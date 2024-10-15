BEML Gets Rs 867-Crore Contract To Make India's First Bullet Trains

BEML Ltd. on Tuesday received a contract for the design, manufacturing, and commissioning of two high-speed trainsets from Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, to be deployed on the ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor.

The two high-speed trains will comprise eight cars each, priced at Rs 28 crore. The total deal value of Rs 867 crore includes design cost, one-time development cost, non-recurring charges, one-time cost towards Jigs, fixtures, tooling, and testing facilities, which will be utilised for all future high-speed projects in India, according to an exchange filing.

The trainsets will be built at BEML's Bengaluru rail coach complex and are scheduled for delivery by the end of 2026, the filing said.

The trains, designed with a fully air-conditioned chair car configuration, will provide modern passenger amenities, including reclining and rotatable seats, special accommodations for passengers with limited mobility, and onboard infotainment systems, BEML said.

"This project marks a significant milestone in India's high-speed rail journey and will see the first indigenously designed and manufactured trainsets with a test speed of 280 kmph," the company said, adding the contract further strengthens BEML's position as a leader in rolling stock manufacturing.

BEML operates in three verticals: defence and aerospace, mining and construction, and rail and metro, and has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located at Bengaluru, Kolar Gold Fields, Mysore, and Palakkad, along with R&D infrastructure and a nationwide network of sales and services.