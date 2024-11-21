BEML Bags Rs 247-Crore Order From Central Coalfields For Dump Trucks

BEML Ltd. secured an order worth Rs 246.8 crore from Central Coalfields Ltd. for supplying 48 units of the BH60M rear dump trucks. The order also involves spares and consumables for a year and comprehensive after-sales support for four additional years, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The truck, with a payload capacity of 54,500 kg, is equipped with features like a 360-degree rear camera, an automatic fire suppression system and a driver-fatigue monitoring system, the public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence said in an exchange filing.

Most components of the truck are manufactured at BEML's Mysuru facility. Deliveries are expected to commence after the equipment passes the final inspection.

"This order is a testament to our enduring partnership with Central Coalfields Limited and highlights BEML's commitment to providing innovative and reliable mining solutions," Shantanu Roy, chairperson and managing director of BEML, said. "We are proud to support critical sectors like mining with advanced technologies aligned with India's vision of self-reliance."