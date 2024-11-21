BEML Bags Rs 247-Crore Order From Central Coalfields For Dump Trucks
Most components of the truck are manufactured at BEML's Mysuru facility.
BEML Ltd. secured an order worth Rs 246.8 crore from Central Coalfields Ltd. for supplying 48 units of the BH60M rear dump trucks. The order also involves spares and consumables for a year and comprehensive after-sales support for four additional years, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
The truck, with a payload capacity of 54,500 kg, is equipped with features like a 360-degree rear camera, an automatic fire suppression system and a driver-fatigue monitoring system, the public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence said in an exchange filing.
Most components of the truck are manufactured at BEML's Mysuru facility. Deliveries are expected to commence after the equipment passes the final inspection.
"This order is a testament to our enduring partnership with Central Coalfields Limited and highlights BEML's commitment to providing innovative and reliable mining solutions," Shantanu Roy, chairperson and managing director of BEML, said. "We are proud to support critical sectors like mining with advanced technologies aligned with India's vision of self-reliance."
BEML said the trucks meet ISO standards and comply with safety norms set out in the Directorate General of Mines Safety guidelines.
The company operates in three key sectors: defence and aerospace; mining and construction; and rail and metro. The company's manufacturing facilities are located in Bengaluru, Kolar Gold Fields, Mysuru, and Palakkad. It also boasts a strong research-and-development infrastructure and an extensive sales and service network across India.
BEML Q2 FY25 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 6.2% to Rs 860 crore versus Rs 917 crore.
Ebitda up 19% to Rs 73 crore versus Rs 61.6 crore.
Margin expands to 8.5% versus 6.7%.
Net profit down 1.5% to Rs 51 crore versus Rs 51.8 crore.
BEML's stock fell as much as 1.76% during the day to Rs 3,634 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 0.29% higher at Rs 3,710 per share, compared to a 0.78% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 3:05 p.m.