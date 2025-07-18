BEML Bags Rs 186-Crore Order For Bulldozers From Defence Ministry

BEML Ltd. has bagged an order worth Rs 185.7 crore from the Ministry of Defence for supply of bulldozers, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The firm had previously received two export orders for heavy-duty bulldozers and motor graders in the CIS region. This was for the sum of $6.23 million, according to a filing posted by the company on July 4.

BEML, under the Ministry of Defence, operates in three verticals — construction and mining, rail and metro, and defence and aerospace.