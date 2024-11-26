BEML And Mazagon Dock Sign MoU For Marine Technology Collaboration

BEML CMD Shantanu Roy said, "We are pleased to partner with MDL to enhance the nation’s maritime sector by advancing indigenous technologies. This collaboration reflects our dedication to reducing import dependency while boosting domestic manufacturing capabilities in the defence domain."

MDL Director Sanjeev Singhal added, "This MoU represents an important step toward innovation and self-reliance in defence production under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. It signifies the shared vision of both organisations to drive advancements in marine applications." The statement further noted that BEML will leverage its expertise to provide technical guidance for the design and manufacturing of strategic equipment tailored for marine applications. The company will also focus on optimising production processes to meet the unique demands of the maritime industry.