Belrise Industries Expects Pre-Covid Level Demand Recovery After Roll Out Of Proposed GST Reforms

Automotive component manufacturer Belrise Industries Ltd. expects strong demand recovery following the implementation of the proposed GST reforms, particularly in the automotive sector, the company’s Promoter Sumedh Badve said on Tuesday. He highlighted that lower prices will benefit Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and customers.

“So, it is obvious the benefit would be in terms of rate reduction, very lucrative to the customers, the OEMs…..the overall price obviously goes down, which is a very positive demand booster and it's great for automotive. It’s a meaningful reduction that will drive growth. The two-wheeler industry peaked pre-COVID but hasn’t reached that level since then. This could be a great turning point,” Badve noted.

The GST Council, at its meeting scheduled on Sept. 3-4, is expected to decide on a reduction in tax rates on over 150 items belonging to various sectors. This aims to reduce household tax burdens and boost consumption by moving many goods from 12% and 18% slabs to 5% or even zero GST.

Badve said that the GST changes would drive volume growth, but margins have remained stable. There hasn’t been much change in their margin profile so far.