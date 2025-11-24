Bharat Electronics, France's Safran To Build HAMMER Air-To-Surface Missiles

India's state-run defence manufacturer Bharat Electronics Ltd. and France's Safran Electronics and Defence on Monday signed a joint venture cooperation agreement (JVCA) for the production of smart air-to-ground weapons in India.

The firms will build a "Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range (HAMMER) Smart Precision Guided Air-to-Ground Weapon in India", according to a press release.

The JVCA was inked by Bharat Electronics' Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Jain and Safran's Executive Vice President Alexandre Ziegler in New Delhi.

The agreement formalises the intent expressed in the MoU signed between BEL and SED on Feb. 11, 2025 during Aero India, reaffirming the willingness of both sides to incorporate a potential joint venture company in India, the release said.