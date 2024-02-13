BEL Bags Rs 2,167-Crore Order From Indian Navy

Bharat Electronics Ltd. has bagged an order worth Rs 2,167.5 crore from the Indian Navy for the supply of electronic warfare suite for use on-board warships.

The company will supply state-of-the-art indigenously designed and developed EW suite for use on-board warships, an exchange filing said on Tuesday. "This EW suite is a big leap towards the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative of BEL," it said.

Since its last disclosure on Jan. 30, the Navaratna company has received additional orders worth Rs 114.6 crore, it said.

With this order win, the company has received orders worth Rs 30,776.06 crore in the current fiscal.