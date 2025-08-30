Business NewsBusinessDon't Get Into Right, Wrong: BCG India's Janmejaya Sinha On Navigating Hurt In Family Businesses
ADVERTISEMENT

Don't Get Into Right, Wrong: BCG India's Janmejaya Sinha On Navigating Hurt In Family Businesses

He also delved deep into the importance of the 'next generation' who join family business and the array of issues faced by them.

30 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>BCG India Chairman&nbsp;Janmejaya Sinha weighs in on issues in family businesses. (Image: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
BCG India Chairman Janmejaya Sinha weighs in on issues in family businesses. (Image: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Janmejaya Sinha, chairperson of BCG India, shared valuable insights into how to keep the legacy business wheels turning from generation to generation, most importantly how to navigate hurt caused by personal issues, saying that soft issues of rights and wrongs make people get hurt.

He advised to not look at the right and wrong of these personal issues. "Don't get into right and wrong, get into helpful unhelpful", Sinha in a conversation with NDTV Profit on Friday.

Along with this, he also delved deep into the importance of the "next generation" who join family business and the array of issues faced by them.

"It is important to explore what do the next generation feel about their responsibilities, how do they prepare, how do they actually take this legacy of their father, grandfather and take it further."

The BCG chairperson also pointed out that in his opinion it is much harder for a next generation family member to enter the family business than a normal successor to the CEO, adding that the question of receiving autonomy from their predecessors and making big decisions, while at the same time earning respect and being aware of what is right and wrong dangles as an "interesting conundrum" for the family successor.

Role Of The 'Patriarch'

According to Sinha, things become more complex when there is no single head in the family business. Referring to this head as "the patriarch" he said, "As long as the patriarch is there, decision spaces are less".

He added that since the patriarch started the business against all odds, he will not need anyone's approval. Whereas, if there are multiple verticals of authority, things become more complex.

ALSO READ

Growth Very Important Factor In Legacy Business: RPG Enterprises' Anant Goenka
Opinion
Growth Very Important Factor In Legacy Business: RPG Enterprises' Anant Goenka
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT