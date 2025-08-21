BCCI Sponsorship Ill-Fated? Not Just Dream11, A Look At Others Who Ended Up In Trouble

Being the official team sponsor of the Indian Cricket Team is an association companies far and wide see bringing gravity to the brand. Millions of fans watch cricketing legends wear the sponsor's logo on their chest through every run and every wicket. As far as advertising goes, this is as prime as it gets.

But history suggests the deal may bring some misfortune. Since 2001, every company that has appeared on India's jersey has eventually found itself entangled in legal disputes, regulatory battles, or financial stress.

The latest name on that list is Dream11, which became the team sponsor in 2023 and now faces an existential threat from the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025.

The new legislation, passed in Parliament on Aug. 21, bans all real-money gaming apps. Dream11, which lets users create fantasy teams and wager money on player performances, falls squarely under this category. Once the Bill gets Presidential assent, the app will be permanently barred from operations in India.

It's not the first regulatory headache for Dream11. Earlier this year, the company faced a tax demand of around Rs 1,200 crore for alleged GST evasion, though one notice was later withdrawn. Fresh scrutiny from tax authorities is expected, raising doubts about whether Dream11 can sustain its sponsorship through to 2026.