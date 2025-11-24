Bata Struggles To Keep Pace: Revenue Misses And Weak Demand Cloud Outlook

The reasons behind these weak numbers are now clearer. Competition in the footwear space has intensified sharply, with players such as Campus and Metro capturing demand through better designs, aspirational branding and stronger digital presence.

In contrast, Bata’s range and in-store experience have not kept pace with evolving tastes. Younger consumers increasingly prefer premium or athleisure-driven labels, an area where Bata appears less compelling.

Adding to this, the company’s online traction remains muted, while peers are scaling their digital sales rapidly. This combination of softer appeal and weaker omni-channel execution has prevented Bata from capitalising on the growth seen across the industry.