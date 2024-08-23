Bansal Wire Eyes 20–25% Revenue Growth After Capacity Expansion

Bansal Wire Industries Ltd. aims to maintain an annual growth rate of 20–25% in revenue for the next five years after robust financial results in the June quarter and a boost in production capacity at its Dadri plant, according to Chief Executive Officer Pranav Bansal.

The ongoing ramp-up at the company's Dadri plant will boost the production capacity by more than two times to 6 lakh tonnes by the end of this year, the managing director told NDTV Profit in an interview.

"Over the past decade, we have consistently grown at a rate of 20–25% annually, and there has not been a year where we did not surpass the previous one," Bansal said. "We plan to maintain this growth rate for the next five years as well."

"The Dadri facility is being expanded daily, positioning us for strong volume growth moving forward. Our primary goal is to ramp up our capacity substantially," he said. "This expansion will enable us to meet growing demand and strengthen our position in the market."