Bank of India Q2 Updates: Domestic Advances Up 15% To Rs 5.97 Lakh Crore

Bank of India's total domestic deposits grew 8.5% year-on-year to Rs 7.3 lakh crore in the second quarter of the current financial year from Rs 6.73 lakh crore in the year-ago period, the lender said in its provisional quarterly business updates on Monday.

The public sector bank's gross domestic advances rose 14.62% to Rs 5.97 lakh crore in the September quarter from Rs 5.65 lakh crore in the same period in the last fiscal, according to an exchange filing.

BOI's global business grew 11.8% to Rs 15.62 lakh crore, including a 13.94% rise in the global gross advances to Rs 7.09 lakh crore. The total global deposits grew 10.08% to Rs 8.53 lakh crore, it said.

The banks domestic retail term deposit rose 14.15% to Rs 3.45 lakh crore from Rs 3.02 lakh crore.