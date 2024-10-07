Bank Of India Q2 Update: Global Business Grows 12%

Bank of India's global business grew 12% year-on-year to Rs 12.5 lakh crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

The bank's global deposits increased by 10.2% to Rs 7.03 lakh crore during the same period, while global gross advances rose 14.4% to Rs 5.43 lakh crore.

Domestically, Bank of India registered a 12.3% YoY growth in deposits, amounting to Rs 5.98 lakh crore, and a 14.9% rise in advances, which stood at Rs 4.53 lakh crore.