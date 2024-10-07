Bank Of India Q2 Update: Global Business Grows 12%
Bank of India's global deposits increased by 10.2% to Rs 7.03 lakh crore.
Bank of India's global business grew 12% year-on-year to Rs 12.5 lakh crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.
The bank's global deposits increased by 10.2% to Rs 7.03 lakh crore during the same period, while global gross advances rose 14.4% to Rs 5.43 lakh crore.
Domestically, Bank of India registered a 12.3% YoY growth in deposits, amounting to Rs 5.98 lakh crore, and a 14.9% rise in advances, which stood at Rs 4.53 lakh crore.
ALSO READ
How IPO-Bound Waaree Energies, Vikram Solar Stack Up Against Premier Energies—Profit Insights
Bank Of India Share Price
Bank of India stock fell as much as 4.47% during the day to Rs 103.90 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 4.11% lower at Rs 104.29 apiece, compared to a 0.74% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 11:04 a.m.
It has risen 0.96% in the last 12 months and fallen 6.65% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 25.23.
Of the five analysts tracking Bank of India, three have a 'buy' rating on the stock, one recommends a 'hold' and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 30.3%.