Bank of India Cuts Savings Deposit Rate

State-owned Bank of India cut on Monday its savings deposit rate by 25 basis points to 2.5%, in line with similar moves by peers.

The lender also reduced the interest rate on green deposits and pointed out that a 999-day deposit will earn 6.7% now against 7% earlier, according to a statement.

Towards the end of June, India's largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank Ltd. had lowered the interest rate offered on fixed deposits and savings accounts by 25 basis points. This is the second time the lender has cut rates in June.

The fixed deposit interest rate offered for deposits less than Rs 3 crore, applicable since June 25, stands at 5.75% for a one-year period, as per the lender's website. The rate is set at 6.25% for senior citizens.

The savings account interest has also been revised to 2.50%, according to the bank's website.