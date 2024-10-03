Bank Of Baroda To Sell Omani Operations To Bank Dhofar

Bank of Baroda said on Thursday it has accepted Bank Dhofar's offer to acquire the banking business of the bank’s Oman territory operations.

The acquisition is subject to the approval of the respective regulatory authorities, according to an exchange filing on BSE.

The date for entering the agreement and the consequent expected date of completion of the sale are yet to be decided. As is the consideration received from the sale.

The transaction would not fall within related party transactions.