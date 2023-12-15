Bank Of Baroda To Raise Up To Rs 2,500 Crore Via Basel III Compliant Bonds

The 'Capital Raising Committee' has approved a proposal to raise tranche I of Basel III compliant Tier II bonds with a base issue size of Rs 1,000 crore with a green-shoe option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 1,500 crore, it said in a BSE filing.