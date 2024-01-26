Bank Of Baroda Raises Rs 5,000 Crore Via Infrastructure Bonds

Bank of Baroda. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
State-owned Bank of Baroda on Thursday said it has raised Rs 5,000 crore through the issuance of long-term infrastructure bonds.
The bank received a total of 128 bids amounting to Rs 14,950 crore against the total issue size of Rs 5,000 crore (base issue of Rs 1,000 crore and greenshoe option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 4,000 crore), BoB said in a statement.
It accepted bids for Rs 5,000 crore at a coupon of 7.57% per annum.