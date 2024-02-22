Bank of Baroda Raises Rs 2,500 Crore Via Tier-II Bonds

Bank of Baroda branch exterior. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
State-owned Bank of Baroda on Thursday said it has raised Rs 2,500 crore through bonds to fund business growth.
The fund raised through the issuance of Basel III Compliant Tier-II Bonds Series XXVI and the bank received a strong response from investors, which allowed it to price the issue at a very competitive coupon rate of 7.57%, BoB said in a statement.
These bonds are unsecured, listed, rated, subordinated, non-convertible, taxable, redeemable having a tenor of 10 years from deemed date of allotment with a 5-year call option, it said.
The bidding for the bonds took place on Wednesday while the allotment was done on Thursday, as per the statement.