Bank of Baroda Raises Rs 2,500 Crore Via Tier-II Bonds

22 Feb 2024, 08:55 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bank of Baroda branch exterior. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Bank of Baroda branch exterior. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Thursday said it has raised Rs 2,500 crore through bonds to fund business growth.

The fund raised through the issuance of Basel III Compliant Tier-II Bonds Series XXVI and the bank received a strong response from investors, which allowed it to price the issue at a very competitive coupon rate of 7.57%, BoB said in a statement.

These bonds are unsecured, listed, rated, subordinated, non-convertible, taxable, redeemable having a tenor of 10 years from deemed date of allotment with a 5-year call option, it said.

The bidding for the bonds took place on Wednesday while the allotment was done on Thursday, as per the statement.

