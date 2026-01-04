Business NewsBusinessBank Of Baroda Q3 Business Update: Deposits, Loan Book Grows In Double-Digits
ADVERTISEMENT

Bank Of Baroda Q3 Business Update: Deposits, Loan Book Grows In Double-Digits

Global business of the state-owned bank grew by 12% year-on-year to Rs 28.9 lakh crore in the October-December period.

04 Jan 2026, 07:10 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bank of Baroda. (Photo: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Bank of Baroda. (Photo: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Bank of Baroda reported double-digit deposit and loan growth in both domestic and global business in the third quarter of the current financial year.

Global business of the state-owned bank grew by 12% year-on-year to Rs 28.9 lakh crore in the October-December period, as per provisional business updates disclosed on Sunday.

Global advances grew by 14.6% to Rs 13.44 lakh crore and deposits jumped 10% to Rs 15.47 lakh crore. On a sequential basis, loan book growth stood at 5.1%.

Domestically, the loan book expanded 13% to Rs 10.95 lakh crore, and deposits surged 11% to Rs 13 lakh crore. The state-owned lender’s domestic retail advances, excluding pool purchases, surged 17.3% to Rs 2.85 lakh crore.

The Gujarat-based PSU bank has guided for 11-13% credit growth for FY26, driven largely by the retail and MSME segments. It is the second-largest state-owned bank in India in terms of assets and market capitalisation.

Shares of Bank of Baroda settled 1.43% higher at Rs 305.05 on the BSE on Friday, compared to a 0.7% rise in the benchmark Sensex. The stock has risen 35% in the last 12 months.

ALSO READ

Bandhan Bank Loans Grow 10% To Rs 1.45 Lakh Crore In Q3FY26: Deposits Up 11%
Opinion
Bandhan Bank Loans Grow 10% To Rs 1.45 Lakh Crore In Q3FY26: Deposits Up 11%
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT