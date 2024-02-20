Bank Of America Expects India Fundraising To Be Busier Than Ever

Reliance Industries Ltd., controlled by Asia’s richest person Mukesh Ambani, has been looking to list its wireless carrier Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. and Reliance Retail Ventures for several years, while the financial services unit of Tata Sons, another giant conglomerate, is one of several shadow lenders that the Reserve Bank of India has told to list before 2025. Hyundai Motor Co. is also considering listing its Indian business in one of the country’s biggest IPOs, Bloomberg reported earlier this month.