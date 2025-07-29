Bank Credit To Realty Sector Nearly Doubles In Four Years To Rs 35.4 Lakh Crore: Colliers

"Gross bank credit in India has grown significantly, from Rs 109.5 lakh crore in FY21 to Rs 182.4 lakh crore in FY25. Bank credit in the real estate sector has impressively doubled in the same period, from Rs 17.8 lakh crore to Rs 35.4 lakh crore," it said, citing RBI data. The consultant mentioned that the real estate sector now accounts for almost one-fifth of the bank credit deployment in the country, signalling growing lender confidence in the sector.