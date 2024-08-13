Bangladesh Crisis: Marico, Dabur And Emami See Gradual Recovery In Operations

Indian FMCG companies with operations in Bangladesh reported a gradual return to normalcy after a week-long shutdown. Leading firms such as Marico, Dabur, Emami, Pidilite Industries, Britannia Industries and Godrej Consumer Products, which have significant operations in Bangladesh, were impacted by the political turmoil that led to a regime change in the country.

Marico, which has the largest exposure in Bangladesh, announced that its manufacturing operations resumed at full scale on Aug. 11. "Operating conditions in the market have been gradually improving, and a large majority of our retail sales force and distributors have been functioning since last week," the company stated.

Marico operates in the personal care, baby care, edible oil, and food segments in Bangladesh, contributing 44% to its international sales. The company has two factories in Gazipur, Dhaka, and five depots in the country.

"We continue to prioritise the safety of our employees, factory workers, distributors and other stakeholders of our business," it said, adding: "We firmly believe that the medium-term prospects of Marico’s business in Bangladesh remain intact."

Marico had incorporated a subsidiary Marico Bangladesh in 1999. It is a listed entity on the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges and is among the top three FMCG MNCs in Bangladesh.