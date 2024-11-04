Bangladesh Accelerates Efforts To Clear Power Supply Dues To Adani Group
The current Bangladesh dispensation attributed this backlog to the previous administration led by Sheikh Hasina.
The interim government in Bangladesh has announced a renewed effort to settle its outstanding dues with Adani Power Jharkhand, which have reportedly accumulated to $850 million (approximately Rs 7,200 crore). The government attributes this backlog to the previous administration led by Sheikh Hasina.
"We are doing our best to expedite the payment. You have seen our forex reserves start to increase; they have made a comeback. We hope to make the international payment soon," Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to interim government chief adviser Muhammad Yunus, stated during a press briefing in Dhaka, according to Bloomberg.
Alam expressed confidence that the interim government would succeed in making the payment quickly.
The Indian government has distanced itself from the situation, emphasising that it has no role in the contract between the two parties. "This issue is between two parties. There is a contractual obligation between them: one is a private organisation and the other is the government of Bangladesh. Government of India has no role in this contract," stated Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, during a press conference on Saturday.