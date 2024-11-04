Bangladesh Accelerates Efforts To Clear Power Supply Dues To Adani Group

The interim government in Bangladesh has announced a renewed effort to settle its outstanding dues with Adani Power Jharkhand, which have reportedly accumulated to $850 million (approximately Rs 7,200 crore). The government attributes this backlog to the previous administration led by Sheikh Hasina.

"We are doing our best to expedite the payment. You have seen our forex reserves start to increase; they have made a comeback. We hope to make the international payment soon," Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to interim government chief adviser Muhammad Yunus, stated during a press briefing in Dhaka, according to Bloomberg.