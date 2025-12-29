Bandhan Bank Sells Rs 3,165-Crore NPA Portfolio, Rs 3,707-Crore Written-Off Loan Portfolio

Bandhan Bank Ltd. offloaded its bad loans portfolio worth an aggregate amount of Rs 6,872 crore for a sum of Rs 901.72 crore to asset restructuring companies, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The portfolio consisted of non-performing assets and written-off loan portfolios of the bank which belonged to its Emerging Entrepreneurs Business. These included group loans and small business and agri loans, as well as aspiring business groups.

The bank sold its unsecured NPA portfolio having principal outstanding of Rs. 3,165.25 crore, as on Nov. 30, 2025, for a consideration of Rs 569.75 crore on Security Receipts basis to Asset Reconstruction Companies (India) Ltd. which was the winning bidder under Swiss Challenge Method.

ARCIL has subscribed to 53.25% of security receipts (SR) amounting to Rs. 303.39 crore, whereas the bank has subscribed to 46.75% of SRs amounting to Rs. 266.36 crore, the filing said.

Bandhan Bank also offloaded its unsecured written-off loan portfolio, having principal outstanding of Rs 3,707.11 crore, as on Nov. 30, 2025, to Phoenix ARC Pvt. at Rs 331.97 crore, which was the highest bidder through the auction process, on SR basis.

Phoenix has subscribed to 37.84% of SRs amounting to Rs. 125.60 crore, whereas the bank has subscribed to 62.16% of SRs amounting to Rs 206.37 crore, according to the release.